Lake Mead returning to normal operations as shutdown ends

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area once again will be fully staffed now that a short-term deal has been reached that ends the 35-day federal government shutdown.

Windsurfers sails the waves near Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The park remained as accessible as possible during the shutdown, as road, lookouts, trails and launch ramps were still in use by visitors, according to a news release Saturday. The focus at Lake Mead is to resume normal operations “in a safe and orderly manner,” the release said.

Some services such as visitor centers and ranger programs may be temporarily unavailable as the park’s regular operations resume, officials said.

Visitors can check current conditions at the park at www.nps.gov.lake.

