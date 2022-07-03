88°F
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2022 - 7:00 am
 
Close up image of boaters preparing for upcoming races in the waters of Lake Mead in 1950. (United States National Park Service Photograph Collection. Special Collections and Archives, University Libraries, University of Nevada, Las Vegas.)
The Recyclable Raft Race sponsored by the Sunrise Jaycees with rafts made from recyclable materials on June 7, 1980. Location is Boulder Beach at Lake Mead. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lake Mead Marina in 1985. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lake Mead Marina in July 1990. The marina was moved farther out in Lake Mead due to falling water levels. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People collecting litter during the "Lake Mead Cleanup Day" at Boulder Beach at Lake Mead in April 1993. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Nevada Department of Wildlife boat at Lake Mead in May 1993. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People enjoying the water at Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in August 1997. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joseph Demijohn of Las Vegas windsurfs at Lake Mead near Boulder Beach on April 4, 2003. (Clint Karlsen)
Hoover Dam intake towers on Lake Mead are shown Friday, July 25, 2003. (Mike Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pair of jet skiers float in Hemenway Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday, May 23, 2008, before the start of the three-day Memorial Day Weekend. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boaters cruise on Lake Mead in Las Vegas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead, America’s largest reservoir, has fluxuated in elevation by several hundred feet since the Hoover Dam’s completion in 1935.

St. Thomas is submerged in the 1930s

In early 1935 the Colorado River began to collect behind almost-completed Hoover Dam, backing u ...
In early 1935 the Colorado River began to collect behind almost-completed Hoover Dam, backing up for miles to form Lake Mead. As the waters rose, the community of St. Thomas, settled by Mormon pioneers in 1865, was doomed to end up submerged. This historic photograph of residents passing an abandoned house is one in a yearlong series commemorating the 100th anniversary of Clark County. (Courtesy of University of Nevada Las Vegas Library Special Collections)

The Mormon settlement of St. Thomas was once a stopping point between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, Utah. When Lake Mead was first filled in the 1930s, the ghost town became submerged. Located along the Muddy River that feeds into Lake Mead, the town once had a population of around 500 people, but lacked water and electricity. Today, due to low water levels, some of town’s remains can be seen, according to the National Park Service.

Remnants of a structure in St. Thomas, in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The town was founded by Mormon settlers in the 1800s and then sunken by the creation of the Hoover Dam. As the water receded from years of drought, a ghost town resurfaced. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

1930s: Lake Mead fills

The Grand Canyon Nav. Co. yacht on the upstream side of Lake Mead in 1935. (Courtesy of the Cashman Collection, University of Nevada Las Vegas Library)

In 1931, less than 100,000 people lived in Nevada, and the population of Clark County was around 8,500. In February 1935, Lake Mead began to fill to over 700 feet, according to the National Park Service. In 2021, Lake Mead reached its lowest point since the 1930s. Lake Mead became the first national recreation area in 1936.

A man catches fish on Lake Mead in 1935. (Courtesy of the Cashman Collection, University of Nevada Las Vegas Library)

1940s: Lake Mead becomes recreation hub

Several boats pull water skiers on Lake Mead some time between 1945 to 1949. (Courtesy of the Ward Lindquist Photograph Collection on Lake Mead from Special Collections and Archives, University Libraries, University of Nevada, Las Vegas from the Boulder Canyon Project by the Bureau of Reclamation)

Lake Mead’s water level reached an elevation of 1220 feet in July 1941. In 1947, Boulder Dam Recreation Area was renamed to Lake Mead National Recreation Area after Dr. Elwood Mead, the former commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation.

The population of the Clark County doubled between 1940 and 1950. By the end of the decade, the lake declined to 1170 feet.

An unidentified man water skis down Lake Mead between 1945 and 1949. (Courtesy of the Ward Lindquist Photograph Collection on Lake Mead from Special Collections and Archives, University Libraries, University of Nevada, Las Vegas from the Bureau of Reclamation's Boulder Canyon Project)

1950s: Lake Mead drops with Davis Dam creation

Unidentified man stands with boat used for racing on Lake Mead in 1950. (United States National Park Service Photograph Collection. Special Collections and Archives, University Libraries, University of Nevada, Las Vegas.)

In 1952, the Davis Dam, which created Lake Mohave, was completed. The population of Clark County tripled between 1950 and 1960 to over 127,000 people. In March 1956, Lake Mead’s elevation dropped to 1083 feet.

1960s: Lake Mead water treatment is created

Lake Mead Marina in 1961. (Courtesy of the Elton and Madelaine Garrett Photograph and Architectural Drawing Collection, Special Collections and Archives, University Libraries, University of Nevada, Las Vegas.)

In the 1960s, the Las Vegas Valley Water District began designing a two-stage water system to treat water from Lake Mead for Las Vegas residents.

Lake elevation went from 1165 feet in January 1960 to 1152 in December 1969.

1970s: Lake Mead sees historic high water levels

Black and white photograph of boats docked at Lake Mead taken between 1970 and 1979. (Courtesy of Junior League of Las Vegas Photograph Collection, Special Collections and Archives, University Libraries, University of Nevada, Las Vegas.)

The 1970s kicked off two decades of high elevations at Lake Mead, lasting until the late 1990s. At the start of the decade, Lake Mead’s elevation was 1153 feet. By the end of the decade, the lake rose to 1197 feet.

Yacht races at Callville Bay on Lake Mead in November 1972. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

1980s: Lake Mead reaches capacity

Unidentified water skiers and others are shown during a 75 mile ski race, the race was part of the 36th annual International 50 and 75 mile marathon race being held on Sept. 7, 1980. The marathon was stated to be the oldest and largest ski race in the world. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In July 1983, Lake Mead reached storage capacity and its highest point in history at 1225 feet. That same year, the Review-Journal told readers that activities at Lake Mead would be limited because of high water levels.

Badger Cove, Driftwood Cove and Grand Wash Bay to the northeast of Lake Mead were filled in the 1980s, and have since receded to be channels of the Colorado River. The lake went from an elevation of 1198 feet at the start of the decade to 1189 feet in 1989.

Las Vegas Boat Harbor in January 1987. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

1990s: The birth of Lake Las Vegas

Ricky Scott, 16, cliff jumps at the Upper Gypsom Wash at Lake Mead off of North Shore Road in May 1993. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In 1990, 3 billion gallons of water were diverted from Lake Mead for the construction of Lake Las Vegas. The Southern Nevada Water Authority was formed in 1991 when the concept of the “return-flow credit” was created. The credit allowed the community to take an extra gallon from the Colorado River for every gallon of treated wastewater that returned to Lake Mead.

The lake was at an elevation 1191 feet at the start of the decade, and rose to 1213 feet at the end of the decade.

The Desert Princess paddle boat from Lake Mead Cruises at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in August 1997. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

2000s: Megadrought begins

Low water level in Lake Mead near Las Vegas Bay is shown at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2008. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Since 2000, the average water inflow has been just 79 percent of the previous 30-year average, according to the National Park Service. Water levels dropped over 100 feet during the 2000s, resulting in Lake Mead Marina being moved in 2008 from Boulder Harbor to Hemenway Harbor.

In 2007, the U.S. Department of the Interior set forth Colorado River guidelines for managing Lake Powell and Lake Mead during drought and low water level periods, which previously did not exist.

Lake Mead Marina pictured on Feb. 8, 2008. The marina was moved from Boulder Harbor to Hemenway Harbor because of the low water level. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

2010s: Water levels reach historic lows

A pontoon boat cruises in the shadow of the bathtub ring on Lake Mead in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday, May 18, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead reached 38% capacity in 2010. In 2015, a 3-mile, $817 million tunnel to the deepest part of the lake was completed. In 2019, the Upper Basin and Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plans were signed. The plans outline strategies for addressing the historic drought in the Colorado River Basin.

2020s: An uncertain future

Two men check out a boat stuck straight up along the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In April 2022, the Southern Nevada Water Authority turned on 34 valves of its low-lake-level pumping station. The pump station was completed two years prior for $522 million to ensure the water reaches Las Vegas even if the lake were to shrink another 160 feet. The Bureau of Reclamation announced in June that shortages along the Colorado River basin will require cuts of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve critical levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

People visit Lake Mead in Las Vegas, Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

