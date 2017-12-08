Las Vegas 7-year-old in hospital after ingesting meth

Methamphetamine (Thinkstock)

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday morning after ingesting methamphetamine.

Las Vegas police are investigating after the child was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center about 3 a.m. for treatment, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The child was in serious condition, Kisfalvi said, but was stable as of 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Kisfalvi said Metro is interviewing the child’s parents. Child Protective Services was notified and is assisting in the investigation.

This is developing story. Check back for details.

