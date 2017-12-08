ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas 7-year-old in hospital after ingesting meth

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2017 - 5:15 am
 

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday morning after ingesting methamphetamine.

Las Vegas police are investigating after the child was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center about 3 a.m. for treatment, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The child was in serious condition, Kisfalvi said, but was stable as of 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Kisfalvi said Metro is interviewing the child’s parents. Child Protective Services was notified and is assisting in the investigation.

This is developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

