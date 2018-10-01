Las Vegas-area hospitals pause to remember tragedy that engulfed them

Hospitals around the Las Vegas Valley stopped to take note Monday of the anniversary of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, which left 58 concertgoers dead and more than 800 others wounded.

Remembrance Lights memorial unveiled, and victims names' read at St. Rose hospital ceremony on the first anniversary of the October 1 shooting. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lisa Ernst, left, and Ellie Fiest pet P.J., a therapy dog, doing rounds throughout the Sunrise Hospital to help brighten the moods of the staff on the anniversary of the One October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Ernst and Fiest both had friends taken to the hospital the day of the One October shooting and came to the Sunrise Hospital with a shooting survivors group to show their support. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Maryann Garcia, a case manager, pets P.J., a therapy dog, doing rounds throughout the Sunrise Hospital to help brighten the moods of the staff on the anniversary of the One October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Daniel Bumagat, an emergency room nurse, leans over to pet P.J., a therapy dog, doing rounds throughout the Sunrise Hospital to help brighten the moods of the staff on the anniversary of the One October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ellie Fiest, a community member wanting to show support for One October survivors and victims, shows off her nails on the anniversary of the One October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Liza Henley, a health unit coordinator, bends over to pet P.J., a therapy dog, doing rounds throughout the Sunrise Hospital to help brighten the moods of the staff on the anniversary of the One October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Denisse Potoczny, an emergency room nurse, pets P.J., a therapy dog, doing rounds throughout the Sunrise Hospital to help brighten the moods of the staff on the anniversary of the One October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ellysia Banks, a Chaplin at the Sunrise Hospital, wears a Vegas Strong pin on her name badge on the anniversary of the One October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Barbara Kordestani, right, a register nurse at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, weeps during the dedication of a light sculpture, in commemoration of the Oct. 1 shooting, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Carol Rachel, director of operations at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, reads the names of the Oct. 1 shooting victims during the dedication of a light sculpture on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

St. Rose Dominican Hospital employees pray during the dedication of a light sculpture, in commemoration of the Oct. 1 shooting, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

St. Rose Dominican Hospital employees unveil a light sculpture, in commemoration of the Oct. 1 shooting, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Staff hung their heads and recited a prayer at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus on Monday morning.

Then chaplains shook hands and hugged Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center staff, as PJ, a 2-year-old golden retriever trained as a therapy pup, offered his services.

“There’s a feeling in the air, but it’s kind of a good feeling; it’s hope,” emergency nurse Deena Lakes said as she stroked PJ’s head Monday morning. Her colleague, Daniel Bumagat, also an ER nurse, agreed.

“Everyone’s moving forward,” he said.

Even so, hospital staff handed out mini tissue boxes to anyone in need.

Renae Huening, a trauma nurse at Sunrise, hasn’t spent much time talking about response to the shooting, she said. But one year later, she was proud of the way staff have held their heads high.

“I think for me it’s kind of mixed emotions,” she said. “It’s good to be able to still be there for my coworkers and survivors and everyone else.”

For Lakes, meeting PJ was the icing on the cake on a day many described as emotional.

When Steve Lodesky, a chaplain at Sunrise Hospital, rounds the halls with a therapy dog, all eyes are off him, he said.

“It’s all about the dogs,” he said. “Wherever the dogs go, it’s all about them. Everything stops.”

He said having dogs around the hospital was especially helpful in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“When you don’t know what to say and what to do … these dogs, they cut through it all,” he said.

At St. Rose in Henderson, staff read the names of each of the 58 victims and unveiled a metal sculpture with 58 candle-like lights, which will reside temporarily in the hospital’s lobby until a permanent home is found.

Each of the hospital’s three campuses will have the same installation.

Sister Katie McGrail, vice president of mission integration, said the memorial is in accordance with hospital’s Christian tradition.

“As Christians, we speak of the light of life as a sign of Christ bringing light into the world and bringing light into all of us,” she said.

She offered a prayer at the event in honor of those who died, those who were wounded, and the physicians, nurses and caregivers who helped the shooting’s victims.

“Restore our hope for the future,” McGrail said. “Repair our communities. Revive our sense of safety. Deepen our caring and compassion.”

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter. #1October anniversary