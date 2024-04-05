64°F
Las Vegas-bound flight halted in Texas due to possible engine trouble

FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Dec. 28, 2022. Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday, March 20, 2024, that it has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with union flight attendants. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 8:16 pm
 

A Southwest Airlines plane headed for Las Vegas was halted Thursday night during takeoff from Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, because of possible engine trouble.

Flight 1928 stopped its takeoff roll once the plane’s crew learned of “a possible engine issue” and then “taxied under its own power back to a gate at the terminal,” according to an emailed statement from Southwest.

Passengers exited the aircraft, and Southwest worked to book them onto another plane bound for Harry Reid International Airport, Southwest officials stated.

“We estimate that they will arrive in Las Vegas about three hours behind schedule,” according to statement released later Thursday evening.

“We apologize for the delayed journey and place nothing higher than the safety of our customers and employees,” it stated.

A Reid airport spokesman, reached Thursday, said that he was unaware of the incident.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

