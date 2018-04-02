Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas church celebrates Easter — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2018 - 12:18 am
 

The Rev. Gerald Grupczynski, pastor of Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church, held an Easter Mass at the church in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Across the world, on Christianity’s most joyful day, Pope Francis called for peace in a world marked by war and conflict.

Francis reflected on the power of Christianity’s core belief — that Jesus rose from the dead following crucifixion — in his formal “Urbi et Orbi” Easter message delivered from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to a packed square of some 80,000 faithful below.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like