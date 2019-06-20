Las Vegas couple celebrating 76 years of ‘wedded bliss’

With a floral arrangement, cake and a card, the care team and the Houseworth’s son surprised Byron and Nancy with an impromptu celebration.

Nancy and Byron Houseworth, sitting, mark their 76th wedding anniversary with Chaplain Richard Martin, standing, from left; Helena Desjardin, CNA; and social worker Kara Hill. (Nathan Adelson Hospice)

A journey that started during World War II was celebrated again this month as Byron and Nancy Houseworth marked their 76th wedding anniversary at their Sun City home, with an assist from the care team at Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Byron, 97, is suffering from the late stages of dementia, according to a news release. When the team learned about the Houseworth’s upcoming anniversary, they wanted to do something special. With a floral arrangement, cake and a card, the care team and the Houseworth’s son surprised Byron and Nancy with an impromptu celebration.

Celebrating 76 years of wedded bliss is a rarity, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — only one-10th of 1 percent of marriages reach that milestone.

Nancy said the secret to marital longevity is not “any big secret.”

“We agreed on so much and argued so little,” she said. “Together we enjoyed food, healthy exercise, and found that raising our family brought us great joy.”

The couple were married in 1943 when Byron was able to secure a short leave from the Navy. After the honeymoon, they returned to Key West, Florida, where Byron served as a signalman. The Navy soon transferred Byron into the band, entertaining soldiers and sailors returning from the war.

“They are such a delightful and gracious couple,” said hospice home care specialist Kara Hill. “Their lives are still full of joy, which makes spending time with them especially rewarding.”

