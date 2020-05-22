Las Vegas driver connected to fatal motorcycle crash arrested

A 27-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a crash that left a 62-year-old motorcyclist dead in the east valley Thursday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Troopers investigate a fatal crash Thursday, May 21, 2020, at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Lus Osorio was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death and for unsafe/prohibited U-turn, according to an NHP news release Friday evening.

The Clark County coroner’s office earlier Friday identified the motorcyclist as Kevin Maloney, 62, of Las Vegas. A cause and manner of death for Maloney were pending, the coroner’s office said.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street, when the driver of an eastbound Nissan Altima, later identified as Osorio, made an “unsafe U-turn” in front of the motorcycle, NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Thursday night. Maloney was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Osorio remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, the release said.

