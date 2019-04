Anthony "Zero" Vining takes a photo of Ashleigh Von-Tersch, from left, Ian Michael Ayers, and Samantha Palaggi at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Transgender Day of Visibility is a day to celebrate transgender people and raise awareness of the discrimination faced by the trans community. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Samantha Palaggi shows off buttons collected from across the United States at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Kristina Hernandez performs at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Rachel Rogers hugs host Rio Perkins after sharing her story at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Kamora Jones, from left, Jackson Nightshade, and Amanda Jones pose for a photo at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

The crowd listens to transgender people as they share their stories at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Michael Limon, left, works with Jose Martinez to make buttons at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Joe Sheperd draws with Sterling Gylstorff, 8, at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Jose Martinez, left, works with Michael Limon to make buttons at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Judy Bowen speaks to the crowd next to host Rio Perkins at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Ray Macfarlane, the trans & gender diversity program manager, speaks to the crowd next to host Rio Perkins at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Rachel Rogers speaks to the crowd next to host Rio Perkins at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Lisa Mac performs at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Kristina Hernandez performs at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Lisa Mac performs at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

A wall where people can share milestones in their journeys being trans at the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

On Sunday, The Center in Las Vegas welcomed the Trans Day of Visibility event at The Center in Las Vegas.

The Transgender Day of Visibility was a day to celebrate transgender people and raise awareness of the discrimination faced by the trans community.