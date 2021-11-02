Las Vegas firefighters battle downtown Las Vegas fire

Las Vegas firefighters were battling a fire at a vacant apartment building in downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said it was called at 5:50 a.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of East Charleston Boulevard near South Casino Center Boulevard.

“Working fire, fire thru roof of vacant apartment building, crews setting up defensive operations & attacking,” Szymanski tweeted.

Szymanski said the fire was knocked down with firefighters “dousing hot spots.”

East and westbound traffic was closed off on Charleston Boulevard.

