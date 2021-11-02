57°F
Las Vegas firefighters battle downtown Las Vegas fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2021 - 6:42 am
 
Las Vegas firefighters were battling a blaze at a vacant apartment building in downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas firefighters were battling a fire at a vacant apartment building in downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said it was called at 5:50 a.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of East Charleston Boulevard near South Casino Center Boulevard.

“Working fire, fire thru roof of vacant apartment building, crews setting up defensive operations & attacking,” Szymanski tweeted.

Szymanski said the fire was knocked down with firefighters “dousing hot spots.”

East and westbound traffic was closed off on Charleston Boulevard.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

