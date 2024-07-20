Las Vegas home fire kills 5 cats, displaces 2 people

A fire burned through a Paradise home, killing 5 cats and sending 1 person to the hospital.

A fire burned through a Paradise home on Thursday afternoon, killing five cats and sending one person to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Sean Collins said that the department was dispatched just after 4 p.m. Friday to a fire at 679 Mystic Cliffs Ave. The home’s garage and first floor as well as four vehicles were all involved, meaning heat and smoke were spreading.

“Fire crews quickly put water on the fire, entered the home and were able to control the extent of the damage,” Collins said in an email.

Search operations located the cats, Collins said. Two adults were displaced because of the fire, he said.

According to the department, Clark County fire investigators were still on the scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated as of Friday evening.

