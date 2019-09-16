Las Vegas house fire displaces 3, causes $75K in damage

Three people were displaced after a Summerlin-area home caught fire on Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Summerlin-area house caught fire on Sunday afternoon, displacing three people and doing about $75,000 in damage, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

According to a report, the fire started on a wooden deck on the back side of the house, on the 10100 block of Hill Country Avenue, and continued to the second floor and attic. The department was called at 2:32 p.m.; no injuries were reported.

