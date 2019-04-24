Las Vegas is fastest-warming city in US, climate report says

People visit Ethel M Chocolates' Botanical Cactus Garden in Henderson, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Las Vegas recently was ranked No. 1 for being the fastest-warming city in the United States, according to a changing climate organization.

If not for some unreliable statistics from our in-state neighbor to the north, Sin City would have been Second City (a name already taken by a Midwest metropolis).

Climate Central, which describes itself as an independent organization of leading scientists and journalists researching and reporting the facts about our changing climate and its impact on the public, released its latest findings on Earth Day 2019.

The top four fastest-warming cities lie in southwest U.S., with Las Vegas leading the way with a 5.8-degree increase in the average annual temperature since Earth Day first was observed in 1970. El Paso, Texas (4.7) was second, followed by Tucson, Arizona (4.5) and Phoenix (4.3).

Surprisingly, Reno had checked in with a whopping 7.6-degree increase, but a Climate Central spokesman said the recording ended up being dubious and the organization did not use its data officially.

