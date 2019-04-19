Las Vegas library closes Saturday as new branch readies to open

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Public Library will cease operations 6 p.m. Saturday as the new library in East Las Vegas readies to open late next week, according to the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

The library located at 833 N. Las Vegas Blvd. now belongs to the city. Staff and operations will move to the new East Las Vegas branch.

The new library is located at 2851 E. Bonanza Road. A grand opening is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday.

For more information, visit LVCCLD.org.

