Las Vegas man, 76, dies days after central valley crash

A 76-year-old Las Vegas man died Sunday, four days after a crash left him hospitalized with what initially appeared to be survivable injuries.

Carmen Provenzano died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a crash at the central valley interconnect of Pecos Road and McLeod Drive.

At about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on Pecos hit the driver’s side of a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Provenzano, as he was turning left into the northbound lanes of Pecos, police said.

Provenzano and an 81-year-old woman in the passenger seat were taken to the hospital, where medical staff determined that their injuries were nonlife-threatening, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail was not requested to the scene to investigate.

The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police said that impairment did not appear to be factor.

Provenzano’s death, which was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office, was the 68th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

