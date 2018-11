Kevin Michael Downey, 62, died Friday after going inside his burning home at 4408 Ridgecrest Drive, near Flamingo and Sandhill roads, to save his pets.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died in an eastern Las Vegas Valley house fire late Friday.

He died at the scene, as did his five cats and one dog, fire officials said.

