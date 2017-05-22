Las Vegas man dies after being run over by his vehicle

Jorge Uribe Anaya (GoFundMe)

A man died after he was accidentally run over by his vehicle Saturday evening.

The victim was 72-year-old Jorge Uribe Anaya of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Anaya was trying to stop his vehicle from rolling down the street on the 200 block of Colleen Drive, near U.S. Highway 95 and South Jones Boulevard, police said.

Anaya was trapped under the vehicle after the car rolled over his legs. Police said no one was in the vehicle when it began rolling down the street. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died about an hour later.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help with funeral costs.

The coroner ruled Anaya’s death an accident.

200 colleen drive, las vegas, nv