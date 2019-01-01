Las Vegas man in crash near UNLV died of natural causes

The 72-year-old Las Vegas man who died Saturday in a three-car crash near UNLV died of natural causes, according to the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 72-year-old Las Vegas man who died Saturday after a three-car crash near UNLV died of natural causes, according to the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Police were called about 3:20 p.m. Saturday to the crash on East Flamingo Road, east of South Maryland Parkway. Jose Ortiz was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima that veered off of the road, crossing over a sidewalk and into the landscaping, before driving back onto the road and striking a car waiting at a red light in the far right lane on Flamingo, police wrote in a release. The Nissan rear-ended a 2012 Lexus CT 200, which then struck the back of a 2014 Toyota Rav4 at the light.

Ortiz was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. Ortiz suffered a medical episode related to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, the coroner’s office said Monday. The coroner’s office listed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as a secondary cause of his death.

The manner of his death was natural, the coroner’s office said.

Ortiz’s death marked the 137th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus had minor injuries. The Toyota’s driver and one of the car’s passengers suffered minor injuries. The Toyota’s other passenger was uninjured, police said.

East Flamingo Road, east of South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas