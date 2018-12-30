Police ID 72-year-old central Las Vegas crash victim

Police have named the 72-year-old man who died Saturday afternoon after a crash in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was Jose Ortiz, 72, of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a release Saturday night.

Police were called about 3:20 p.m. Saturday to a three-car crash on East Flamingo Road, east of South Maryland Parkway.

A 72-year-old man driving a 2010 Nissan Altima had been westbound on Flamingo when the car veered off of the road, crossing over the sidewalk and into the landscaping on the right side of the road, before driving back onto the road and striking a car waiting at a red light in the far right lane on Flamingo.

The Nissan rear-ended a 2012 Lexus CT200, which then struck the back of a 2014 Toyota Rav4 at the light, the release said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Police identified the driver of the Nissan as Ortiz. His death marked the 137th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the release said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 26-year-old woman, had minor injuries. The Toyota’s driver, a 54-year-old man, and one of the car’s passengers, a 50-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. The Toyota’s other passenger, a 24-year-old man, was uninjured, police said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.