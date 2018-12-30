Man dies after 3-vehicle crash near UNLV in Las Vegas

A 72-year-old man died after a three-car crash in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened as the man was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima west on Flamingo Road, east of Maryland Parkway, at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday night.

A 2014 Toyota Rav4 and a 2012 Lexus CT200 were stopped for a red light on westbound Flamingo at the intersection. The Nissan veered off the road to the right, drove across the sidewalk and into landscaping, before veering back onto the road and colliding with the back of the Lexus, which was behind the Toyota, police said.

The collision caused the Lexus to crash into the Toyota, police said.

The Nissan’s driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him after his family is notified.

The driver of the Lexus, a 26-year-old woman, had minor injuries. The Toyota’s driver, a 54-year-old man, and one of the car’s passengers, a 50-year-old woman, had minor injuries. The Toyota’s other passenger, a 24-year-old man, was uninjured, police said.

The crash marked the 137th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated during 2018, police said.

