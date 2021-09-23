70°F
Las Vegas man killed in fatal crash at Red Rock Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2021 - 6:27 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist was killed while riding on the Red Rock Canyon scenic loop Wednesday night.

Metropolitan police said at 6:44 p.m., a 29-year-old Las Vegas man on a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve north of White Rock Mountain Road.

“The rider and motorcycle came to rest in the desert area where witnesses began to render aid until medical personnel arrived,” police wrote in a press release.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. His name was not immediately released.

The death is the 99th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

