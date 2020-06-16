Las Vegas man, struck by SUV in May, dies from injuries

A 55-year-old man who was struck by an SUV in May as he walked on an east Las Vegas sidewalk has died, police said.

On May 22, patrol officers were called to the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and East Bonanza Road about 7:40 p.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, Las Vegas police said.

Officers found Luis Maravilla, 55, of Las Vegas suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was hospitalized until his death Friday, police said.

An investigation showed that Maravilla was walking on the sidewalk, headed north along Eastern, when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Explorer exiting a private driveway. The driver of the Explorer, a 20-year-old woman from Las Vegas, remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The Clark County coroner’s office released Maravilla’s name on Tuesday. He died from multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident. The death marks the 43rd traffic-related fatality this year in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

