Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, January 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. The girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman deleted her Facebook profile within hours of the shooting, according to search warrants unsealed on Friday. Police say that Marilou Danley set her account to private at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, before deleting the account completely about two hours later. The unsealed documents also detailed a string of emails Stephen Paddock sent to himself investigators said could be related to the attack.

2. Police say a deadly December shooting in the northwest valley occured during a botched drug robbery. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting, and face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted robbery.

3. A UFC fighter cat was fatally injured during a robbery at her Las Vegas residence. Jessica-Rose Clark’s home was robbed on Thursday by three suspects who made off with an estimated $30,000 worth of electronics and clothing. The suspects also kicked her 1-year-old cat, who had to be euthanized due to his injuries. Clark is currently in St. Louis preparing for fight against Paige VanZant on Sunday.

