Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 7 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

1. Outdoor fun comes inside at Clark County Wetlands Park’s free “Discovery Day” from 9 a.m. to noon today. Events include encounters with live desert creatures and a variety of interpretive and interactive exhibits.

2. The Fourth of July might be over, but some places in the valley are still celebrating. Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas is hosting its “Americana” celebration tonight with a performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra and fireworks. The performance begins at 8 p.m. with fireworks following at 9 p.m.

3. Hooters Hotel is also celebrating America this weekend, with a barbecue bash. Today and tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m., The Porch at Hooters Hotel will serve a barbecue bash which includes a bucket of beer for $19.99 per person.

4. The NBA Summer League is officially underway. The Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will host games featuring up-and-coming talent daily through July 21. Tip-off for today’s games is at noon.

5. The Aces and the Lights are in town tonight. The Lights will host the Saint Louis FC tonight at 8 p.m., and the Aces will host the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m.

6. A Cincinnati-based artist is debuting his tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims this weekend here in Las Vegas. “Vegas Strong” and a dozen other metal sculptures can be seen today from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wyland Gallery in Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Shops.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.