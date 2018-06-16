Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 16 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

1. Calling all Disney movie lovers! “Incredibles 2” is now officially in theaters. The animated sequel picks up where the first movie left off, but this time has Elastigirl off to save the world while Mr. Incredible stays home with the kids.

2. Desserts in the Desert is tonight from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clark County Amphitheater. The event is before Jazz in the Park, and will benefit the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada PEP. The tasting costs $15.

3. If you’re not looking for something sweet, you can get a drink at five of Texas Station’s bars tonight during Bites and Booze. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and each stop will include a giveaway or food sample.

4. Kids Camp returns to Downtown Container Park today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme is Western Rodeo and includes games and activities such as cactus-crafting, “snake” in the hole cornhole, pan for gold, pin the badge on the sheriff and ring toss. Admission is $10.

5. Today is Superhero Day at the Discovery Children’s Museum. Visitors are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero as they explore the special forces unique to superheroes and the science behind them. Attendees can meet superhero characters, and those who don’t come in costume will be able to design and build masks, costumes and shields.

