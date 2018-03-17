Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, March 17 — VIDEO

By Harrison Keely Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2018 - 9:00 am
 

Activities this weekend include:

• The Cubs and Indians are in town for Big League Weekend at Cashman Field. The teams play at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Golden Knights face the Calgary Flames at 1 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

• A list of NCAA viewing parties is at reviewjournal.com/NCAA .

• A free all-ages St. Patrick’s Day Festival is at downtown’s Historic Fifth Street School from 1 to 8 p.m. today.

• Prop comic Tape Face is starting a three-year residency at Harrah’s. Shows are at 7 tonight and Sunday.

• Bon Jovi performs at 7:30 tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like