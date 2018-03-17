Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, March 17 — VIDEO

Big League Weekend, the St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Tape Face, and Bon Jovi are all in town this weekend.

Activities this weekend include:

• The Cubs and Indians are in town for Big League Weekend at Cashman Field. The teams play at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Golden Knights face the Calgary Flames at 1 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

• A list of NCAA viewing parties is at reviewjournal.com/NCAA .

• A free all-ages St. Patrick’s Day Festival is at downtown’s Historic Fifth Street School from 1 to 8 p.m. today.

• Prop comic Tape Face is starting a three-year residency at Harrah’s. Shows are at 7 tonight and Sunday.

• Bon Jovi performs at 7:30 tonight at T-Mobile Arena.