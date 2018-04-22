Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, April 22 — VIDEO

The house flipping business is about to get a little bigger in Las Vegas. Zillow is now looking to get into the house flipping business. The Seattle-based company recently announced that it would participate as a buyer and seller of homes in both Las Vegas and Phoenix starting this spring. Zillow’s Chief Marketing Officer says Las Vegas has a strong market, and that the company plans to own 300 to 1,000 homes across a handful of metro areas by year’s end.

A new study by the Urban Institute examining student debt across the country shows that Nevada residents carry less student loan debt than the national average. The Urban Institute says the reason could be because Nevada has a lower average cost in attending a public four-year college. The median student loan debt in Nevada is $14,218. Only Utah and Wyoming had lower numbers.

Heads up, Golden Knights fans! Tickets for the second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks go on sale at noon tomorrow. Less than 1,000 tickets will be available per game and there is a four-ticket maximum per game per purchase. Prices range from $125 to $495, and will be available through vegasgoldenknights.com.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.