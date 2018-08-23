Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, August 23, 2018

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

Uber has launched a new ride-sharing option in Las Vegas. Uber’s Express Pool will require passengers to walk “no more than a couple of blocks,” to wait for a car, resulting in fares generally lower than the company’s Pool service. The driver will make will pick up other riders along the way. At drop-off, passengers are given walking directions to their final destination. Express Pool officially launched citywide Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas police arrested Keyherra Green for a crime she didn’t commit. In May green was arrested in connection with the death of 73-year-old Ghasem Aliaskari, whose body was found March 8. Police were notified June 6 that she was not only the wrong suspect, but she was the wrong “Keyherra” Green. She remained jailed until June 7, when the Clark County district attorney’s office facilitated her release according to Green’s attorney.

MGM Resort International’s newest property opened its doors Friday morning in Springfield, Massachusetts. The $960 million property is the first of two Massachusetts resorts to be opened by Las Vegas-based companies. Wynn Resorts Ltd. is on track to open its $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor in 2019.

