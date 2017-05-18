Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 18th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas police officer used a Taser on a man 7 times before using a chokehold for more than a minute Sunday before his death. According to police, officer Kenneth Lopera believed Tashi Brown was attempting to carjack someone outside of The Venetian when Lopera used a Taser on Brown 7 times, struck him and administered a chokehold before Brown became unresponsive. The driver of the truck says he didn’t feel he was being carjacked and Brown would not have faced any charges had he survived. Officer Lopera is currently on paid leave while Brown’s death is investigated.

2. Henderson police chief Patrick Moers faces an internal investigation after he sent out mailers to local businesses promoting Friends of Henderson Police Department Foundation, which Moers said was the department’s only authorized fundraising group. Henderson Mayor Debra March said she was concerned by the mailer and a spokesman with the police department says the city is reviewing its policies in regards to charitable activities.

3. UFC president Dana White and Conor McGregor have agreed on a deal to fight boxer Floyd Mayweather. White said late Wednesday that UFC and McGregor came to terms on a deal and now they must work on a deal with Mayweather’s team. Terms have yet to be released.

