Dana White, Conor McGregor agree on deal to fight Mayweather

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday said he had come to terms with Conor McGregor on a deal for the UFC lightweight champion to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday said he had come to terms with Conor McGregor on a deal for the UFC lightweight champion to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Agencia)

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday said he had come to terms with Conor McGregor on a deal for the UFC lightweight champion to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. Now White needs to get Mayweather to agree to fight McGregor. (Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal )Follow @lorentownsley

UFC president Dana White has finally come to an agreement with his biggest star to promote a boxing match that figures to be the most lucrative bout in combat sports history.

Now comes the hard part.

White announced Wednesday night during an appearance on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” he had come to terms with Conor McGregor on a deal for the UFC lightweight champion to box Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor confirmed the news on his website late Wednesday night.

“It is an honor to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved.”

White now must strike a deal with Mayweather’s team. It’s expected Mayweather will be represented by Al Haymon at the negotiating table.

There is no guarantee the fight will ever actually be made despite all the money the parties stand to share.

“I’m not saying the fight will happen,” White said. “I got one side done. Now it’s time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight’s going to happen.”

McGregor couldn’t help but fire a shot at his potential opponent by refusing to say his name.

“We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days,” McGregor wrote in his statement.

White had told the Review-Journal on Saturday in Dallas after UFC 211 he didn’t plan to spend much more time on the fight if he couldn’t finish at least McGregor’s side in the next couple of days.

That is now done. White also said on Saturday he didn’t plan on dedicating much time to pursuing a deal with Mayweather if talks don’t go smoothly. He believes if the fight doesn’t get done this year, it will never happen.

Mayweather, 40, has been retired since a win over Andre Berto in September 2015.

He told reporters in London on Wednesday he would only return for the lucrative payday of a fight against McGregor.

“There’s only one fight that makes business sense,” Mayweather said. “I came out of retirement because I’m a businessman and I want to give the world what they want to see.

McGregor’s a fighter. I’m a fighter. This is what the fight fans and MMA fans want to see.

White recently indicated the target date for the fight was Sept. 16, but a major bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin has been announced for that night.

McGregor did not indicate the terms of his deal. White did not respond to a text message.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.