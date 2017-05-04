Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 4th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A man has been charged with raping a 4-year-old girl after a woman found child pornography in the man’s phone, Las Vegas police said. Julio Cesar Medrano, 23, was arrested on April 21 in connection with the sexual assault.

2. A former Las Vegas stripper who ran a drug trafficking ring that stretched from Washington state to North Dakota has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. Her gastroenterologist husband, who has said he was unaware of the drug dealing, pleaded guilty to filing false federal tax documents. Loren M. Toelle, 52, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She also received five years of probation after pleading guilty to leading the drug ring that also involved her adult children from other marriages.

3. Officials in Arizona have reached an impasse on a multistate agreement aimed at storing more Colorado River water in Lake Mead, but Southern Nevada Water Authority chief John Entsminger said he is confident the deal will still get done.

