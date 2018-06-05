Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, June 5 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. The Raiders recently reported that the team has spent over $172 million on the Las Vegas stadium project. As of mid-May, more than 11 percent of the concrete had been poured for the stadium. The $1.8 billion project is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 NFL and UNLV football seasons.

2. A senior airman stationed at Nellis Air Force Base was arrested last month on child pornography charges. David Alexander Sandacz (San-dutch) was booked May 23 on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. According to the arrest report, over 250 files where found in a Dropbox, consisting of images and videos depicting child exploitation. He since has been released on bail.

3. Clark County officials are looking for input on expanding the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The proposed plan will open almost 39,000 acres of federal land for development and allow the Las Vegas metro area to spill beyond its current boundaries. Officials will host an open house on the proposal from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the Clark County Library.

