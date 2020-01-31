Las Vegas motorcycle officer involved in a crash downtown

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one of its officers was involved in a crash near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one of its officers was involved in a crash near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

Lt. Ken Nogle said the crash, at Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, involved a car and an on-duty motorcycle officer.

Both the officer and the driver of the car “complained of minor injuries,” but Nogle said neither was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation and Nogle said impairment is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.