Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in Friday crash identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man involved in a fatal motorcycle crash Friday night as a 27-year-old Las Vegas resident.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brenton Avery was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing his 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle around 9:30 p.m. while southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Wyatt Avenue, according to Las Vegas police and the coroner’s office.

The front of the bike crashed into the right side of a 2006 Toyota Scion TC that was going west in the intersection. No charges have been filed against the driver of the Toyota.

Avery’s death was attributed to blunt force head trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Investigators believe Avery was speeding at the time of the crash.

