Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Friday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 9:25 p.m. to the crash between a sedan and a motorcycle at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wyatt Avenue, near Owens Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

Phenis said first responders were on their way to treat the motorcycle driver about 9:35 p.m., but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Officers have closed Martin Luther King in the area of the crash, Phenis said.

