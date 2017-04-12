Las Vegas news for Wednesday, April 12th —VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas doctor convicted of murder in the 2007 Hepatitis C outbreak has died in prison. Dipak Desai was serving life in prison with the possibility of parole on 27 counts, including second-degree murder. Desai’s lawyer Richard Wright argued that Desai was unfit to stand trial after suffering multiple strokes. The Washoe County coroner’s office is expected to determine Desai’s cause of death.

2. A 9-vehicle crash has closed down southbound traffic on I-15 near Moapa. Clark County Fire Department says five semitrailers and four passenger cars were involved in the wreck at about 2:50 a.m. No injuries were reported but lanes were still closed as of 7:30 a.m.

3. MGM Resorts valets fear for a decrease in income after an announcement that parking rates will rise again. One valet that spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal said his income decreased by $20,000 a year due to parking rates rising, and another said he had to take a second job to pay his bills. Parking rates at MGM Resorts will increase by up to $25 starting Wednesday.

