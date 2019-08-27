Las Vegas OD awareness event includes training on naxalone use

The Thursday event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex, 275 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas, is free and open to the public.

The Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance will host its annual International Overdose Awareness Event on Thursday.

The event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex, at 275 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas, is free and open to the public. It will include the following:

— 5-5:45: pre-event overdose response and training in nasal naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication.

— 6-6:45: overdose response and nasal naloxone training.

—7-8: testimonials and call-to-action.

—8-8:30: candlelight ribbons to remember vigil.

In 2017, there were 464 fatal drug overdoses in Clark County. For more information about the event, visit overdoseday.com/las-vegas/.

