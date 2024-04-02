56°F
Las Vegas officer, motorist injured in 3-car crash east of Strip

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 9:12 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2024 - 11:15 pm

A Las Vegas police officer and a motorist were injured, but not seriously, in a three-car crash that temporarily closed a busy intersection near the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday night.

At 7:55 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of the collision at the intersection of Desert Inn and Paradise roads just east of the Strip, police said.

A marked police patrol car was driving north on Paradise when a white sedan failed to yield to a traffic control device and struck the police vehicle, according to police.

The collision caused a third car to be struck, police reported.

The officer was transported to a local area hospital “out of precaution” and was expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The driver of the white sedan was also taken to a hospital. The driver of the third car was not injured.

Police closed the intersection from traffic for a short time. Impairment is not considered a factor on in the crash, police said.

Metro traffic officers are investigating the collision.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X. Digital news editor Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

