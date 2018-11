Traffic officers were investigating a crash between a Las Vegas police vehicle and a car early Monday at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road.

A Las Vegas police officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle at Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Traffic officers were investigating a crash between a Las Vegas police vehicle and a car early Monday at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road.

The Metro officer and driver of the car were transported to a hospital following the accident with unspecified injuries.

Police said the intersection would be partially closed until approximately 10:30 a.m. and advised motorists to avoid the area.

