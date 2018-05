The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old boy.

Darren Costen

Darren Costen was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. The boy was wearing a red, black and gray stripped shirt, black sweat pants, and black and gray shoes.

Anyone with any information on the known whereabouts of Darren Costen is strongly urged to contact 911 or Metro’s Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907.