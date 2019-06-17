Las Vegas police ask for help to find missing 61-year-old man

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing in northeast Las Vegas since early Monday morning.

Michael Burns, 61 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Michael Burns, 61, was last seen around 3 a.m. in the area of North Walnut and East Gowan roads in northeast Las Vegas, according to a news release.

Burns is 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt that says “Vontable,” black sweatpants and brown sandals. His family said he might be in need of medical attention.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing man.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or its missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours.

