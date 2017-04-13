Las Vegas police ask for public’s help finding missing man

Charles Raybon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is missing, and the Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Charles Raybon, 60, was last seen about 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 near Centennial and Grand Montecito parkways, police said.

He is a black man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and silver shoes.

Police said he might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Raybon and his whereabouts should call Metro at 702-828-3111.

