Las Vegas police ask residents to report Super Bowl parties at short-term rentals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 10:31 am
 
An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

With thousands of people expected in Las Vegas this week for the Super Bowl, authorities are calling on the community to help report parties at short-term rentals.

“It’s almost Super Bowl weekend and we need your help,” a flyer shared on social media from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

On the flyer, LVMPD is advising residents to report “large parties” at short-term rentals in valley neighborhoods.

The department notes that if there is an active emergency, residents are urged to contact 9-1-1. Authorities also note that 3-1-1 is available “if you think the police need to be aware of a suspicious or a nuisance behavior, but it does not rise to the level of an emergency.”

Those who want to remain anonymous can also submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers of Nevada: crimestoppersofnv.com.

LVMPD’s request for assistance with short-term rentals comes shortly after the city of Las Vegas recently imposed a $180,000 penalty on a homeowner after officials said a home was rented out through Airbnb without a city-mandated license.

