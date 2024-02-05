Las Vegas police ask residents to report Super Bowl parties at short-term rentals

With thousands of people expected in Las Vegas this week for the Super Bowl, authorities are calling on the community to help report parties at short-term rentals.

An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

“It’s almost Super Bowl weekend and we need your help,” a flyer shared on social media from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

On the flyer, LVMPD is advising residents to report “large parties” at short-term rentals in valley neighborhoods.

It's almost Super Bowl weekend and we need your help. Please report large parties at short term rentals in your neighborhood. See flyer on how to report them. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/k9H0VaWjoj — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) February 5, 2024

The department notes that if there is an active emergency, residents are urged to contact 9-1-1. Authorities also note that 3-1-1 is available “if you think the police need to be aware of a suspicious or a nuisance behavior, but it does not rise to the level of an emergency.”

Those who want to remain anonymous can also submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers of Nevada: crimestoppersofnv.com.

LVMPD’s request for assistance with short-term rentals comes shortly after the city of Las Vegas recently imposed a $180,000 penalty on a homeowner after officials said a home was rented out through Airbnb without a city-mandated license.