52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police assist FBI in arrest tied to US Capitol riot

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 5:41 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2021 - 5:46 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police Department assisted the FBI on Thursday in an arrest related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed the department’s involvement in the arrest, which occurred in Las Vegas, but said he could not provide any additional details.

An FBI spokeswoman in Las Vegas declined to comment. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Group pushes for more gun restrictions in Nevada
Group pushes for more gun restrictions in Nevada
2
Nevada COVID positivity rate dips again
Nevada COVID positivity rate dips again
3
Analysis: Federal allocation of vaccine doses shortchanges Nevada
Analysis: Federal allocation of vaccine doses shortchanges Nevada
4
70 years ago, nuclear testing ushered in a new era for Nevada
70 years ago, nuclear testing ushered in a new era for Nevada
5
Nevada’s key COVID metrics continue to fall, but deaths remain high
Nevada’s key COVID metrics continue to fall, but deaths remain high
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST