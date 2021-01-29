Las Vegas police assist FBI in arrest tied to US Capitol riot

The Metropolitan Police Department assisted the FBI on Thursday in an arrest related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed the department’s involvement in the arrest, which occurred in Las Vegas, but said he could not provide any additional details.

An FBI spokeswoman in Las Vegas declined to comment. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

