Las Vegas police block Dean Martin Drive in barricade

Las Vegas police have blocked off Dean Martin Drive between Blue Diamond Road and Wigwam Parkway for a barricade.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle.

Officers located a wanted person inside an apartment on the 8000 block of Dean Martin at 4:45 p.m. but have not been able to make contact with the person, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

“SWAT and negotiators have responded and will attempt to make contact with the suspect,” Nogle said at 5:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

