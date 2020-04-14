Las Vegas police dog recovering after stabbed by suspect

A social media account run by Las Vegas police officers said a K-9 named Kimura was stabbed by a “dangerous suspect” Monday night.

Kimura is reunited with his partner, Officer Bachman, on Wednesday. (LVMPD)

A post on Instagram by @lvmpdk9 said:

“K9 Kimura was stabbed many times by a dangerous suspect armed with a knife. As you know, we ask our K9 partners to perform amazing acts of heroism and Kimura delivered!”

Police said Kimura was released from the vet Wednesday and “is expected to make a full recovery and is looking forward to getting back on the streets.”

In October, another Las Vegas police K-9, Hunter, was stabbed 13 times during a barricade. He underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery.

