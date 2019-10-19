Las Vegas police evacuate apartments after report of man with gun

Police received reports of a man who threatened another man while armed with a firearm, Lt. Jeff Clark said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are evacuating some residents Saturday at an apartment complex on Yerba Lane after receiving reports of a man in a nearby apartment who threatened someone with a gun.

The call came in at 6:24 a.m. at the 6200 block of Yerba Lane, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, in northwest Las Vegas.

Police received reports of a man who threatened another man while armed with a firearm, Lt. Jeff Clark said.

“We are still in the preliminary stages and out of an abundance of caution, we are containing the apartment and evacuating nearby residents,” Clark said in a text message around 8:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

