Las Vegas police find woman, 77, reported missing Saturday
The 77-year-old woman who went missing Sunday has been located.
Mary Payton was found at 6:35 p.m., police said.
Two peaceful protests took place tonight, one outside The Venetian and another at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in North Las Vegas. Also, a “Pray for Shay” parade traveled down the Strip to University Medical Center in a display of support for Shay Mikalonis, the Las Vegas police officer shot and injured at a protest on Monday night.
The garage of a one-story house was fully involved, and crews had the fire out within 10 minutes.
Nothing lasts forever, including a weekend in Las Vegas.
Clark County recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Sunday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
A vigil and march led by the Forced Trajectory Project ended peacefully Saturday night in downtown Las Vegas to honor those lost to police violence.
Las Vegas is once again open for business, but it’s not exactly business as usual at Strip pools.
Cars honked and people cheered as a parade of cars drove to Victory Missionary Baptist Church to honor the life of Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler, who died May 19.
Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was handcuffing a protester near Circus Circus. Several miles away, protester Jorge Gomez ran from a swarm of officers.
Bushes and trees near the back of the Bellagio were burning on Saturday afternoon, briefly sending smoke billowing across Interstate 15.
One day after Las Vegas casinos reopened, a visitor from California hit a jackpot on the Strip.