Las Vegas police investigate death after fire at mobile home

(Las Vegas Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 10:28 am
 
Updated July 9, 2024 - 10:30 am

A woman died after a fire at a mobile home on Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

At about 5:01 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a mobile home at 3700 Stewart Avenue.

According to a news release, arriving crews “assessed the situation and quickly extracted a victim from the structure.”

The victim, an unidentified female who is approximately 60 years old, was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition. She died on Sunday, the agency said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit with assistance from the Las Vegas Fire Department, according to the release.

Fifteen units responded to Saturday’s blaze, which included crews from Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

