Las Vegas police investigating after constable shoots dog

The constable shot the unrestrained pit bull in the central valley Wednesday morning while attempting to serve an eviction notice, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a constable shot a dog Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, on the 600 block of North 11th Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting happened at about 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of North 11th Street, near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

As the constable got out of his vehicle, he was charged by an unrestrained pit bull, Gordon said. The constable fired two shots at the dog, he said.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital and is still alive, Gordon said. The owner is cooperating with police and believes the dog escaped through a hole in a fence, Gordon said. The constable was not injured in the encounter.

Metro’s critical incident review team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation, Gordon said.

Melissa Carroll said she noticed her neighbor’s dog, Arizona, whimpering outside after she heard two shots. She took the dog and its owner to multiple veterinarians before she could get the animal help, she said.

A blanket she held in her arms Wednesday morning was stained with the pit bull’s blood.

“I’m surprised he made it,” she said. “I was praying that he did. It was awful.”

600 block of North 11th Street Las Vegas, Nevada